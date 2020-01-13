Fresh snowfall in Srinagar, traffic disrupted

Srinagar and the adjoining areas in Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Monday. The minimum and maximum temperatures hovered between -2 and 1 degree celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Moreover, the IMD has a forecast for cloudy sky and light rain or thunderstorm over the next few days. The temperature will fluctuate between -1 and 5 degrees Celsius. Following the fresh spell of snowfall in various areas, traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, including Jawahar Tunnel and in the Ramban Sector remained suspended. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

