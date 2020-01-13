Raj Cabinet sub-panel meets to review implementation of Cong poll promises

A sub-committee of the Rajasthan Cabinet on Monday held its second meeting to review the progress in implementation of poll promises of the Congress government in the state. Chairing the meeting, PHED and Power Minister B D Kalla reviewed the work done by various departments as per the promises made in the election manifesto.

Among the key departments whose work was reviewed by the committee included Health and Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education, Urban Development, and Sports and Youth Affairs. Kalla gave necessary directions to officials for implementation of various poll promises in a time-bound manner.

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Lalchand Kataria and Technical Education Minister Subhash Garg along with additional chief secretary and other officials of various departments were also present in the meeting. The third meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee will be held on January 21.

