Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIR against Delhi police for entering campus without permission to be filed tomorrow: Jamia VC

Interacting with the students gathered outside the office of the Vice-Chancellor (VC) in the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university to protest against the police entering the campus without permission during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests last year, VC Najma Akhtar said that the process of filing an FIR against the Delhi police will begin on January 14.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 17:02 IST
FIR against Delhi police for entering campus without permission to be filed tomorrow: Jamia VC
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Interacting with the students gathered outside the office of the Vice-Chancellor (VC) in the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university to protest against the police entering the campus without permission during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests last year, VC Najma Akhtar said that the process of filing an FIR against the Delhi police will begin on January 14. "Delhi police entered the campus without permission and the process of filing FIR against Delhi police will begin from tomorrow," Akhtar told students here.

Hundred of students had entered the JMI campus and protested outside the VC's office demanding FIR against Delhi police for the December 15, 2019 incident of police brutality in the university library, they also demanded rescheduling of exams and security for students. Akhtar also assured students regarding rescheduling of the exams for this term. she said, "We will reschedule the exams, will discuss with deans and make a new schedule".

"Security has been doubled in the campus after the incident," she added. Meanwhile, on the demand of the protesting students, the Vice-Chancellor in consultation with the Deans, HoDs and other officials announced that the ongoing semester exams stand cancelled till further notice, according to an official statement from the varsity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

9 held in Odisha's Gahirmatha for fishing in prohibited zone

Nine persons were taken into custody by forest personnel on Monday for unlawful fishing activities, in a mid-sea interception along the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Odisha, officials said. The trawl used by them for fishing along the pro...

WHO working with Thailand after confirmation of novel coronavirus

The World Health Organization WHO is working with officials in Thailand and China following reports of confirmation of the novel coronavirus in a person in Thailand.The person was a traveler from Wuhan, China, and was identified by Thai off...

Nepal's main airport cuts the heat amid worries over power

Kathmandu, Jan 13 AP Nepals aviation authority on Monday asked everyone in the Himalayan nations only international airport to cut down on heating this winter to save power so that key equipment can run without disruption. There has been in...

German government posts record surplus in 2019

The German government last year posted its biggest surplus since reunification in 1990, the Finance Ministry said on Monday, adding that this was partly due to interest payments being lower.A fund set aside for helping to integrate migrants...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020