NATION:

DEL47 SONIA-OPPOSITION MEET

Modi, Shah misled people on CAA, NRC: Sonia Gandhi New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of misleading people on the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC, and remaining "insensitive to state suppression and violence".

DEL25 MHA-ASSAM-COMMITTEE

Committee set up by MHA on Assam meets Amit Shah New Delhi: A high-level committee, set up by the Home Ministry to suggest ways for providing constitutional safeguards to the indigenous people of Assam, on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed with him issues related to its work.

DEL49 MEA-INDIA-OMAN-LD SULTAN

Union Minister Naqvi to lead delegation to Oman to condole demise of Sultan Qaboos New Delhi: Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will lead a delegation to Oman on Tuesday to convey India's condolences over the demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, one of the longest-serving rulers in the Gulf region and a close friend of New Delhi.

DEL18 FRANCE-KASHMIR

Kashmir figured during talks between Modi and Macron: French govt New Delhi: France is closely following the situation in Kashmir, the French government said on Monday and noted that the issue was discussed during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron three days ago.

DL-JAMIA-LD PROTEST

Jamia students gherao VC's office, demand registration of FIR against Delhi Police New Delhi: Hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia students gheraoed Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar's office on Monday, demanding registration of an FIR against Delhi Police in connection with last month's violence on the campus.

BOM7 MH-BOOK-2ND LD RAUT

Book comparing Modi with Shivaji 'insulting', ban it: Raut Mumbai: Terming the book comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as "insulting", senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday demanded that it be banned and asked the warrior king's descendants to clarify their stand over the issue.

CAL6 WB-BJP-GHOSH ROW

WB BJP chief kicks up row with "shot like dogs" comment about anti-CAA protesters

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has kicked up a row with his remark that "anti-CAA protesters were shot like dogs in BJP-ruled states", provoking criticism from political rivals and his own partymen.

MDS4 KA-SATELLITE-ISRO Ariane rocket to launch ISRO's GSAT-30 satellite on Jan 17

Bengaluru: India would launch a communication satellite GSAT-30 onboard Ariane-5 launch vehicle (VA 251) from French Guiana on January 17, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said here on Monday.

MDS1 KL-BJP-ATTACK

BJP Kerala unit secretary attacked inside mosque Kattappana (Ker): BJP Kerala state secretary A K Nazir was allegedly attacked inside a mosque at Nedungandam in Idukki district on Sunday, shortly after he participated in a programme on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), police said.

DEL50 LD-PAR-POLICE-STUDENTS

Par panel questions Delhi police chief over use of force against protesting students New Delhi: A parliamentary panel on Monday questioned Delhi Police officials over the use of force against protesting students and suggested that it should have dealt with the students in a mature manner, sources said.

LEGAL:

LGD3 SC-SABARIMALA

SC 9-judge bench commences hearing on pleas on discrimination against women at religious places New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday commenced hearing on issues related to discrimination against women in various religions and at religious places including Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.

LGD11 DL-HC-JNU

HC seeks response of police, WhatsApp, Google on plea to preserve data of JNU violence New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the city police, Delhi government, WhatsApp Inc, Google Inc and Apple Inc on a plea of three JNU professors to preserve data, CCTV footage and other evidence relating to the January 5 violence on the varsity campus.

FOREIGN:

FGN17 US-CHINA-DEAL

Phase-I trade deal includes China buying USD 200 bn American products over two years: US Washington: China's purchase of USD 200 billion worth of additional American products over a period of two years is part of the phase one trade deal with Beijing, the US has said, as the world's two top economic powers look forward to end their bitter two-year tariff war this week. By Lalit K Jha

FGN30 PAK-LD MUSHARRAF

Formation of special court against Musharraf 'unconstitutional: Pak court Lahore: The Lahore High Court on Monday termed as "unconstitutional" the formation of a special tribunal that tried and sentenced Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to death for high treason, according to the media reports.

FGN24 LANKA-INDIANS

Seven Indians detained in Sri Lanka for overstaying Colombo: Seven Indians have been detained by the Sri Lankan immigration authorities for allegedly overstaying in the country after expiry of their visa, according to a media report on Monday.

BUSINESS:

DEL32 BIZ-STOCKS-CLOSE

Sensex, Nifty end at record highs; Infosys rallies 5 pc Mumbai: Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended at fresh lifetime highs on Monday, propelled by gains in Infosys amid positive domestic and global cues.

