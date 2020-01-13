BSF team unearths 2 Naxal IEDs near rivulet in C'garh's Kanker

Two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Naxals were uncovered on Monday in Kanker district in Chhattisgarh, some 200 kilometres from here, police said. The IEDs weighed three kilograms each and could have caused immense damage if they had gone off, an official said.

"A Border Security Force team found the two IEDs in two pressure cookers placed beneath a culvert near Akameta rivulet under Chhote Bethiya police station limits during a de-mining operation after getting specific inputs about their presence," the official said. The IEDs were destroyed by the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS), he added.

"They were planted to target security forces patrolling the route. We have also seized 16 batteries and three metres of wire from the spot," the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

