Mumbai: 37 kgs of marijuana worth Rs 7 lakh seized, 2 held

Two people were arrested and 37kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 7 lakh were seized in anoperation by the Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai police nearCentral Railway's Reay Road suburban station, an official saidon Monday

The contraband was brought from Gulbarga in Karnatakato Mumbai through Solapur, some 400 kilometres from here, saidANC deputy commissioner of police Shivdeep Lande

"Navi Mumbai resident Abdar Ali (34) and AntaroolMehfezuddin (38) of Mankhurd were arrested in the operationcarried out on Sunday. They have been charged under NarcoticDrugs and Psychotropic Substances Act," Lande said.

