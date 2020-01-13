Toddler found dead in canal

A two-and-a-half-year old boy drowned in a canal near Kottur in the district on Monday, police said. Harshavardhan's mother Chitradevi had gone to her mother's place while he was playing with chickens in front of his house, the police said.

Upon her return, she found the boy missing and searched for him. Later, she found his body floating in the water- filled canal, they said. However, she retrieved the boy and took him to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said adding that a case has been registered and investigations have begun..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

