Delhi witnesses scattered rains

The national capital witnessed scattered rains and a drop in the maximum temperature on Monday, the weather department said. The city recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, and a maximum of 19.9 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of year, the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature dropped by 3.5 degrees Celsius as against that recorded on Sunday. It is expected to be a partly cloudy day on Tuesday and the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 18 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively.

Weather experts said another spell of rains is likely in Delhi on January 16 and 17 due to a fresh Western Disturbance. Intense spells of rains are likely on January 16, they said.

In the next four to five days, the maximum temperature may drop to 15 degrees degrees Celsius. The air quality remained 'very poor' (366) on Monday and a significant improvement is expected only after rains on January 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.