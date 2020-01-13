Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army clears snow-covered road, holds medical camp in JK's Ramban

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 19:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 19:14 IST
Army clears snow-covered road, holds medical camp in JK's Ramban

Army troops on Monday cleared a snow-covered road and organised a medical camp for the benefit of villagers in a remote area in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, a defence spokesperson said. The army took the initiative after it was informed that the Nachlana-Khari–Mohu road had been blocked for the past five days due to heavy snowfall and landslides, leaving Mohu, Mangat and Buzla villages cut-off, Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said.

He said the villagers were devoid of basic facilities, including regular supplies as well as primary health care. "Army took the noble initiative to carry out the snow clearance by applying concerted efforts and incorporated civil administration to got hold of equipment available in the area.

"The task involved clearing of snow on the road and removal of landslide debris which was efficiently carried out. To augment the efforts, troops also carried out snow removal along the route using shovels," Lt Col Anand said. He said attempts were also put to mitigate the hardship of locals pertaining to basic health care by conducting a medical camp.

A team of doctors from Indian Army and civil administration jointly treated about 500 locals during the day-long camp, he said. He said the proactive approach and extended outreach ensured opening of the road thereby facilitating movement of locals who were cut off for the past five days.

The efforts were praised by the local populace and they expressed their gratitude towards the Army, Lt Col Anand said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Oscars 2020 nominations announced, here's the complete list of nominees

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced by John Cho and Issa Rae on Monday from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. This is the second year in a row that Hollywoods biggest awards will be held without...

Never met anyone from Dushyant Chautala's family, says Capt Abhimanyu

Senior Haryana BJP leader and former minister Captain Abhimanyu has denied having ever met anyone from the family of states Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.I respect Ram Kumar Gautam. He is my representative as well because he is an...

U.S. Supreme Court refuses to 'Free the Nipple' in topless women case

The Supreme Court on Monday decided not to Free the Nipple, refusing to hear an appeal by three women fined by a city in New Hampshire for exposing their breasts in public who argued that banning female but not male toplessness violates the...

UPDATE 2-'Joker' leads Oscar nominations with 11

Dark comic book story Joker led nominations on Monday for the Oscars, with 11 nods, including best picture and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix. The Warner Bros film will compete for the top prize with racecar drama Ford v Ferrari, Netflix ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020