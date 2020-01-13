Army clears snow-covered road, holds medical camp in JK's Ramban

Army troops on Monday cleared a snow-covered road and organised a medical camp for the benefit of villagers in a remote area in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, a defence spokesperson said. The army took the initiative after it was informed that the Nachlana-Khari–Mohu road had been blocked for the past five days due to heavy snowfall and landslides, leaving Mohu, Mangat and Buzla villages cut-off, Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said.

He said the villagers were devoid of basic facilities, including regular supplies as well as primary health care. "Army took the noble initiative to carry out the snow clearance by applying concerted efforts and incorporated civil administration to got hold of equipment available in the area.

"The task involved clearing of snow on the road and removal of landslide debris which was efficiently carried out. To augment the efforts, troops also carried out snow removal along the route using shovels," Lt Col Anand said. He said attempts were also put to mitigate the hardship of locals pertaining to basic health care by conducting a medical camp.

A team of doctors from Indian Army and civil administration jointly treated about 500 locals during the day-long camp, he said. He said the proactive approach and extended outreach ensured opening of the road thereby facilitating movement of locals who were cut off for the past five days.

The efforts were praised by the local populace and they expressed their gratitude towards the Army, Lt Col Anand said.

