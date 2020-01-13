Terrorist associate helping LeT arrested in J-K's Ganderbal

Police in Ganderbal district arrested a terrorist associate who was assisting Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, according to Kashmir Zone Police on Monday.

The arrested terrorist associate has been identified as Tariq Gani.

"Police in Ganderbal arrested a terrorist associate identified as Tariq Ganai. As per police records, he was assisting active terrorists of proscribed outfit LeT. Further investigation is in progress," the tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

