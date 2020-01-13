Karna Minister wants Thokur station named as Pejawar in honour

Karnataka Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport Kota Sreenivas Poojary has urged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to rename Thokur railway station as Pejawar station in honour of late Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji of the Pejawar Mutt. Thokur station is situated near Pejawar and is the last point southwards under the jurisdiction of Konkan Railway Corporation.

In a letter to the Union Minister, Poojary said there was a common demand from the local villagers and railway activists to change the name of the Thokur station. It would be a meaningful way to honour the seer, who died on December 29, he said in the letter, copy of which was released to media here.

Activist G K Bhat said leaders like Nalin Kumar Kateel MP and former minister K Abhayachandra Jain had also demanded earlier that the name of Thokur station be changed to Pejawar. The 88-year old swamij, a prominent face of the VHP's Ramjanmabhoomi movement, breathed his last at the premises of the Pejawar math in Udupi after a brief illness.PTI MVG VS VS.

