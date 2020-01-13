Incident during temple procession creates flutter in TN

The processional idol of the famous Lord Ranganathaswamy temple at Srirangam here slided to one side after the bamboo pole of a new "horse vahana" (carrier) broke, but timely action by the palanquin bearers averted a mishap. The incident that occurred when the idol of the ancient temple was being taken in the vahana as part of the ongoing annual festival shocked thousands of devotees who thronged the shrine to witness the event.

According to the temple officials, no one was injured and timely action by thepalanquin bearers averted a major mishap. The idol was intact and a purification ceremony was performed, they said.

The palanquin bearers said the qualityof the bamboo pole was not good and not properly maintained. Besides, the authoritiescompelled them to use the new vahana which was very heavy and the bamboo pole could not bear the weight, they claimed.

Several women devotees and priests of the temple were seen sobbing over the inauspicious incident..

