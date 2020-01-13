Himachal guv takes bath in Tattapani on eve of Sankranti

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Monday visited Tattapani in Mandi district and had bath in a hot water spring there on the eve of Makar Sankranti, an official spokesperson said. Tattapani is a famous historical and religious place, located in Mandi district at a distance of 52 km from Shimla. It is situated on the right bank of river Satluj at an altitude of 2,230 ft above the sea level.

‘Tattapani’ means ‘hot water’ in local language. The place is known for its hot water springs, spread over an area of around one square kilometre. After having the bath, the governor said this place should be further developed from tourism point of view.

Dattatraya appreciated the efforts of district administration and tourism department for arrangements of all facilities for the devotees reaching the place. The governor said that fairs and festivals helps in preserving an area's culture and the state government is dong commendable work in this direction.

Mandi Deputy Commissioner Rugved Singh Thakur apprised the governor of special arrangements made for the Makar Sankranti fair. Thakur said 'Satluj Aarti' and 'Deep Dan' have been arranged here for the first time.

The governor also visited Lakshmi Narayan and Nar Singh Dev temples and paid obeisance. MP Ram Swaroop Sharma, MLA Hira Lal, Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma and other dignitaries were also present at Tattapani.

