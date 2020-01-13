HC direction to TN govt on HR&CE engineering service rules

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to finalise and bring into life the TN Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Engineering and Subordinate Service Rules within three months. Justice R Mahadevan gave the direction on a petition by D V Murugan seeking an order to the government toappoint the Stapathy degree holders of the Government College of Architecture and Sculpture in the post meant for assistant engineer in the Zonal office of Joint Commissioners.

The Judge said the renovation and conservation wing of the HR and CE should implement the objects for which it was constituted in order to preserve and restoration of temple and its sculptures. The posts of engineers, draftsman and sthapathis in the wing should be filled strictly in accordance with the required qualifications and special knowledge and experience, he said.

Priority should be given to graduates from the Government College of Architecture and Sculpture. The government should also take steps to constitute the advisory committee,or in absentia,the committee already constituted to give opinion on the renovation of the temples resurrection of idols among others, the Judge said.

Allowing the petition, he said the committee should consider and give suggestions to include the study of designing through advanced and latest technologies in the college..

