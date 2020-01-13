Left Menu
Saharanpur schools to remain close on Jan 14, 15 due to cold wave conditions

  Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh)
  Updated: 13-01-2020 21:40 IST
Saharanpur schools to remain close on Jan 14, 15 due to cold wave conditions
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

All schools in Saharanpur will remain closed on January 14-15 due to severe cold wave conditions in Uttar Pradesh. "Due to the cold wave conditions and rain in the state, District official of Saharanpur orders the closure of all schools affiliated with CBSC, UP Board, ICSC and other boards on January 14 and 15," an order issued by District official Saharpur read.

"If any school is seen violating the order of the district officials then they will be reprimanded," the order further read. Uttar Pradesh is reeling under cold weather conditions from past few days. Dense fog has enveloped several regions in the state even as the minimum temperature plummeted to 7 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

