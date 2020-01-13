Left Menu
Bhainsa violence: Owaisi alleges targeted violence by fringe

  PTI
  • |
  Hyderabad
  • |
  Updated: 13-01-2020 22:58 IST
  • |
  Created: 13-01-2020 22:58 IST
Bhainsa violence: Owaisi alleges targeted violence by fringe

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday alleged workers of a fringe Hindu outfit carried out "targeted violence in communally sensitive Bhainsa town in Telangana where clashes broke out between two communities and demanded stern action against them. Lone BJP MLA in the state Raja Singh alleged AIMIM workers 'targeted' Hindus while the state party unit condemned the incidents and claimed the state was sitting on "a landmine of communal hatred" fanned by anti-CAA rallies, being "freely allowed and even sponosored" by TRS and MIM.

The BJP demanded a judicial inquiry into the violence that broke out in Bhainsa town in Nirmal district on late Sunday night and continued on Monday, leaving 19 people, including eight police officials, injured. In a series of tweets, Owaisi demanded that every miscreant be immediately brought to justice so that criminals think twice before participating in such activity.

There was targeted violence, where 2 religious places were subject to arson by miscreants. At least 6 houses were completely burnt by arsonists and 1 house was also looted. Many vehicles have also been damaged. The miscreants allegedly belong to Hindu Vahini, the Hyderabad MP charged.

We condemn the violence in Bhainsa and demand that @TelanganaCMO and @TelanganaDGP should take the strictest action against the miscreants and the organisations that they belong to. In fact, the main accused is someone against whom people of Bhainsa had already filed a complaint, he said. Those who suffered loss of property must be compensated immediately and every complaintbe registered along with FIRs, Owaisi said.

According to Owaisi, people who were returning from a religious gathering on Sunday at Bhainsa, were grievously assaulted and beaten up. Throughout the night, I was in touch with our party functionaries in Bhainsa as well as @TelanganaDGP, who quickly deployed forces in order to control the situation. However, by morning we once again saw miscreants spreading more violence, he said in another tweet.

Raja Singh, known for making controversial remarks, alleged AIMIM activists targeted Hindus at Bhainsa and asked people to act in self-defence if they came under attack. Singh, BJP MLA from Goshamahal here, said he would visit Bhainsa on Tuesday.

Condemning the "mindless violence" triggered by a trivial issue between two communities, the Telangana BJP claimed it was a proof of "volcanic situation of communal disharmony emerging and ready to erupt in Telangana". BJP holds Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao responsible for his utter neglect of law and order situation in the state and the way he has unleashed AIMIM goons from Old City to Karimnagar to Nizamabad and Adilabad under the guise of anti-CAA rallies, party Chief Spokesperson K KrishnaSaagarRaosaid in a statement.

KrishnaSaagarfurther alleged the state "is currently sitting on a landmine of communal hatred being fanned by the anti-CAA rallies across the state, being freely allowed and even sponosored by TRS and AIMIM." He said the BJP also demanded a judicial inquiry into Bhainsa incident and action to bring the perpetrators of this criminal violence to justice..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

