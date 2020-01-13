Left Menu
Development News Edition

DLF constructed 772 houses which have all been allotted: DDA

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Monday gave the status of flats in the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category stating that the DLF constructed 772 houses which have all been allotted.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 23:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 23:55 IST
DLF constructed 772 houses which have all been allotted: DDA
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Monday gave the status of flats in the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category stating that the DLF constructed 772 houses which have all been allotted. "DLF constructed 772 houses which have all been allotted which means the people have found the pricing to be reasonable, which was done by DDA in a transparent manner," the DDA said in a statement.

The DDA said that it's meeting on December 21, 2017 regarding this subject was also attended by Representatives belonging to the government of NCT of Delhi. "They had no problem with the costing and it was not raised by them so far. Raising the issue at this time is not clear," said the Development authority.

The DDA also said that the people had to pay the registry charges twice first to DLF and then to DDA. "The DDA sent a letter to the Delhi government on February 9, 2018 and subsequently on May 25, 2018 requesting it to waive off one side of this registration fee. However, no call was taken by them", the DDA said.

The authority also stated that the Delhi government did not allot the 36,530 houses built under JNNURM in Narela, Rithala and Dwarka in 2011-12. "They have been vacant for 7 years, while people in Delhi struggle for housing. No demand for even a single house under PMAY-U for the people of Delhi has been received by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (Mohua)", the statement read.

The Ministry has launched 'Jahaan Jhuggi Wahaan Makaan' scheme to build two lakh homes for the residents in these urban sprawls, the DDA added in the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

India vs Australia: Kohli ready to change batting order for those 'in form'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

London launches green energy firm to fight climate change, poverty

Londons mayor launched a green energy company that will provide fair-priced electricity from renewable sources on Monday, seeking to reduce carbon emissions and make fuel more affordable.One in 10 Londoners cannot afford to pay their energy...

UPDATE 2-Panama Canal reduces slots for ships due to droughts

The Panama Canal said on Monday it will cut its daily slot reservations due to droughts, and impose a freshwater charge on ships to maintain the thoroughfares levels, tightening access to one of the worlds most important trading routes.Cana...

UPDATE 3-U.S. targets Maduro-picked top legislator, six others in fresh Venezuelan sanctions

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on seven Venezuelan government officials it said led a bid by President Nicolas Maduro to wrest control of the countrys congress from U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido.Earlier this month...

UPDATE 1-Japan making diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions in Gulf - official

Japan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates should work together to de-escalate the tense situation in the Gulf, a Japanese foreign ministry official said on Monday, relaying comments by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020