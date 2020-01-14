Six held on robbery charge

Six men were arrested in connection with robberies in west Delhi and a cache of sophisticated firearms was recovered from them, police said here on Monday. The accused were identified as Sachin Dangi, Pankaj Pooniya,Kunal, Keshav, Priyanshu Goutam and Kapil.

They are members of the Ashu Bawana gang, police said. On interrogation, the accused admitted to their guilt, police said, adding that a robbed laptop, five pen drives and car keys were recovered from them.

On January 6, a 62-year-old resident of Janakpuri had told police that two men carrying firearms robbed his laptop at gunpoint while he was getting to his car parked at Tilak Nagar, police said, adding three other men fired in the air before fleeing. Acting on a tip-off on January 11, all accused were arrested from near a house in Narela, a police official said.

Two among the accused were in contact with Ashish, alias Ashu Bawana, the main handler for gangster Neeraj Bawana, who is in the jail and formed the gang. They, on the directions of Ashu, used to collect extortion money from local people on behalf of Neeraj Bawana.

The recovered arms and ammunition were provided to them by the Bawana gang, police added.

