Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura Rajya Upajati Ganamukti Parishad to lauch sit-in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agartala
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 11:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 11:11 IST
Tripura Rajya Upajati Ganamukti Parishad to lauch sit-in

The Tripura Rajya Upajati Ganamukti Parishad, the tribal wing of the opposition CPI-M has announced a nine-day long mass sit-in demonstration across the state from January 17 to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). President of the Tripura Upajati Ganamukti Parishad, Jitendra Chowdhury announced this at a press conference here on Monday evening.

"CAA is a black law, which was passed in parliament with a clear intention to divide people in the country and to establish the Hindutva. This act is against the spirit of the constitution and divisive. We would continue to agitate until the law is scrapped", Choudhury said. He said the sit-in demonstration would be organised in all the sub-divisions of the eight districts of the state and after completion of the nine-day long programme a new set of programmes would be announced.

"The cut-off for CAA is December 31, 2014 ... Earlier, the cut-off date for identifying the illegal immigrants to the country was March 24, 1971. The north eastern region has a long border with the neighbouring country. After implementation of CAA it will further encourage infiltration", he said.

Chowdhury said, "We strongly demand that there is no necessity of introducing NRC in Tripura as well as in the country". He alleged that the BJP-IPFT government has failed to implement its poll promises.

Unemployment has become a major issue in the state as the government has stopped regular recruitment in government services and started employing people on contract service, he said. Chowdhury said a big public rally would be organized in the state on February 8 next against CAA..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Vistara launches flights to Kathmandu, starting February 11

Tata-Singapore Airlines joint venture Vistara on Tuesday announced the launch of its services to Kathmandu, starting February 11. Kathmandu will be Vistaras fifth international destination since the launch of global operations last August, ...

Sania makes winning return to WTA circuit, enters women's doubles QFs of Hobart International

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza made a winning return to the WTA circuit by advancing to the womens doubles quarterfinals of the Hobart International Tournament with Ukrainian partner Nadia Kichenok, here on Tuesday. Returning to the court af...

Whatfix Tops 100 Fortune 500 Customers, Scores Unprecedented 100th Percentile B2B SaaS Customer Net Promoter Score as Part of 2019 Milestones Confirming the Value of Digital Adoption Solutions

Digital Adoption Leader achieves record year with over 630 total customers, 300 Revenue Growth, a major AI platform acquisition and international expansion SAN JOSE, California, Jan. 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- Whatfix, the leader in Digital A...

Delhi HC directs police to look into traffic restrictions on Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the city police to look into traffic restrictions on Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, which has been closed for nearly a month due to protests against the amended Citizenship Act, while keeping in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020