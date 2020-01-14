Absconding for two years, undertrial prisoner held in UP's Muzaffarnagar

An undertrial prisoner, who had escaped from custody two years ago, was arrested after exchange of fire with police near Panchenda Bridge here, a police official said.

Vishal sustained injuries in the encounter on Monday and is being interrogated after being provided treatment, New Mandi police SHO Deepak Chaturvedi said.

The prisoner carried a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head and had been on the run since escaping police custody in 2018 while he was brought to the district hospital here for a medical examination, the station house officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

