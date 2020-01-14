HIGHLIGHTS AT 1300 HRS

Following are the top stories at 1300 hours:

NATION:

DEL18 JK-AVALANCHE Avalanche strikes Army post in J-K, three soldiers killed

Srinagar: Three Army soldiers were killed and another was missing after an avalanche hit their post in Machil sector along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, defence sources said.

LGD12 DL-HC-JNU JNU violence: Delhi HC asks WhatsApp, Google to provide information sought by police

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked WhatsApp and Google to preserve and provide information related to the JNU violence to police. The court also asked police to seize at the earliest phones of members of two WhatsApp groups on which the January 5 violence was allegedly coordinated.

DEL14 PB-BSF-DRONE Drone spotted near Indo-Pak border in Punjab; BSF opens fire

Ferozepur (Pb): BSF personnel spotted a drone along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Ferozepur district and opened fire to bring it down, officials said on Tuesday.

CAL3 WB-CAA-AMARTYA SEN

Opposition unity important for protests: Amartya Sen Kolkata: Days after demanding that the amended citizenship act be scrapped, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has stressed the importance of opposition unity to carry

out any protest for a cause.

DEL1 CHIDAMBARAM-ECONOMY If unemployment rises and incomes decline, youth may explode in anger: Chidambaram

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday attacked the Modi government over the state of the economy, saying if unemployment rises and incomes decline, there is a danger of youth and students "exploding in anger".

CAL2 WB-MINISTER-GUV-CONVOCATION

CU convocation will be held without governor, if necessary: WB Minister Partha Chatterjee Kolkata: West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee has said if necessary, the upcoming Calcutta University convocation will be held without Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as he has "consistently" made statements targeting the state government.

DEL16 CONG-LD PRICES PM should convene meeting of all parties on rising prices of essential commodities: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday hit out at the Modi government over rising prices of essential commodities and demanded that the prime minister "come forward" and convene a meeting of all parties.

MDS1 TL-CLASH-SITUATION

Bhainsa violence: Situation under control, 25 held Hyderabad: Twenty-five people have been arrested so far in connection with the communal clashes that took place at Bhainsa town of Nirmal district, where situation was peaceful and under control, district authorities said on Tuesday.

DEL15 DEF-NAVY-VETERANS

Remove misconceptions, spread positive message on services: Navy chief to veterans New Delhi: Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Tuesday asked veterans to use their respect in society to counter incorrect perceptions about the services on social media.

LEGAL:

LGD14 SC-LD CAA-KERALA Kerala govt moves Supreme Court challenging Citizenship Amendment Act

New Delhi: The Kerala government on Monday moved the Supreme Court to challenge the Citizenship Amendment Act and sought to declare it as violative of the principles of equality, freedom and secularism enshrined in the Constitution.

LGD12 DL-HC-JNU JNU violence: Delhi HC asks WhatsApp, Google to provide information sought by police

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked WhatsApp and Google to preserve and provide information related to the JNU violence to police. The court also asked police to seize at the earliest phones of members of two WhatsApp groups on which the January 5 violence was allegedly coordinated.

LGD7 DL-HC-CAA-PROTEST-TRAFFIC Delhi HC directs police to look into traffic restrictions on Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the city police to look into traffic restrictions on Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, which has been closed for nearly a month due to protests against the amended Citizenship Act, while keeping in mind the larger public interest.

BUSINESS:

DEL17 BIZ-INFLATION-WPI WPI inflation surges to 2.59 pc in Dec

New Delhi: Wholesale prices based inflation surged to 2.59 per cent in December, as against 0.58 per cent in November due to increase in prices of food articles like onion and potato.

FOREIGN:

FGN9 PAK-SNOW-DEATHS Heavy snowfall, rain claim 35 lives in Pakistan

Islamabad: Avalanches and landslides triggered by heavy snowfall and incessant rain across Pakistan have left at least 35 people, including women and children, dead and dozens injured, a media report said on Tuesday. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN7 US-NADELLA-CAA Microsoft CEO Nadella voices concern over CAA, hopes immigrants will lead MNCs in India

New York: Microsoft's Indian-origin CEO Satya Nadella has voiced concern over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying what is happening is "sad" and he would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant lead a multinational company in India that benefits its economy. By Yoshita Singh

FGN6 US-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT US Senate to begin impeachment trial against Trump on Jan 21

Washington: The US Senate is likely to begin the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump on January 21 after the House of Representatives last month impeached him for pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival, a top Republican Senator has said. By Lalit K Jha PTI HDA HDA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.