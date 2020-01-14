Left Menu
Delhi Police questions two suspects in JNU violence case

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 15:14 IST
  • Created: 14-01-2020 15:09 IST
The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Tuesday questioned two more suspects in connection with the January 5 violence on campus, officials said. Sucheta Talukdar and Priya Ranjan were questioned in connection with the attack by a masked mob on January 5, they said.

Talukdar said, "I gave one-and-a-half page statement to the police. They asked me about the January 5 incident, where I was that day, details of students injured and whether I could identify anyone else. I was shown my photo (one that the police had released in the press conference last week)." Sources said she told police that the photo was too blurred.

Besides them, the Crime Branch will also be questioning some of the people who were injured in the attack, the officials said. Those who made calls to the police control rooms on the day of the violence will also be questioned, they added.

Thirty-four people, including students and faculty, were injured on January 5 when a masked mob entered the campus and attacked them with rods and sledgehammers. Crime branch officers had on Monday questioned three students, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh.

Ghosh, Talukdar, Ranjan, Dolan Samanta, Vhaskar Vijay Mech, Chunchun Kumar (a JNU alumnus) and Pankaj Mishra have been named as suspects. The officials said a Forensic Science Laboratory team (Cyber) will also be visiting the campus to collect evidence.

