NCP's Sanjay Daund files nomination for Maha Council bypoll

  Mumbai
  Updated: 14-01-2020 15:30 IST
  Created: 14-01-2020 15:30 IST
NCP leader Sanjay Daund on Tuesday filed nomination as Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi candidate for the January 24 bypoll to the state Legislative Council. Daund, member of the Beed Zilla Parishad, was accompanied by Maharashtra minister and NCP state unit chief Jayant Patil and another party minister Dhananjay Munde as he submitted his papers.

Other state ministers Eknath Shinde and Vijay Wadettiwar, of allies Shiv Sena and Congress, respectively, were also present on the occasion. The by-election was necessitated after Munde, who was the sitting member and leader of opposition in the Legislative Council, got elected to the Assembly from Parli segment in October last year..

