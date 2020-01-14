Police spots suspicious 'flying object' near India-Pakistan border
An unknown flying object was spotted near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur and search operations are underway, said police.
An unknown flying object was spotted near India-Pakistan International border in Punjab's Ferozepur on Monday night and search operations are underway, said police. "A flying object was noticed here at around 8:30 last night but it's not confirmed if it was a drone. We are conducting searches in the direction where the object was spotted and coordinated operations are being carried out here," said Banjeet Sandhu, SP Operations.
On being asked about the reports of BSF shooting down an unknown flying object in the region on Monday night, Sandhu denied having any information regarding the same. "We do not have any information regarding this", he said.
BSF jawans had shot down an unknown flying object in Punjab's Ferozepur, BSF sources had stated on Monday. The incident took place when the unknown object was spotted by the BSF personnel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
