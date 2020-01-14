20-yr-old man held with pistol, live bullet at Delhi Metro station

A 20-year-old man was apprehended at a Delhi Metro station on Tuesday for allegedly carrying a pistol and a live bullet in his baggage, officials said.

Vishal Pal had kept the pistol and the live bullet in his bag, and it was detected during x-ray screening of his luggage at 1 pm at the Shahdara metro station, they said.

Pal was handed over to the Delhi Police as he did not have a gun licence, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

