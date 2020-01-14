CAA challenged as it was against constitutional ethos:Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the state moved the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act as it was contradictory to constitutional ethos. Claiming that it was an intervention from within the purview of the Constitution, Vijayan said the state will remain in the forefront to defend the constitution and the fundamental rights of the citizens.

"The suit filed by the state government was against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, which is contradictory to constitutional ethos. It is part of our intervention to protect civil rights from within the constitution," Vijayan wrote in his Facebook page.

The CPI(M)-led Kerala government is the first state government to challenge the act..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

