MP: Probe begins into Urdu letter with 'powder' sent to Pragya

A probe has begun into a "mystery envelope" sent to Bhopal BJP Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur containing a two-page letter written in Urdu, some documents and a kind of "powder". Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case often in the news for controversial statements, had on Monday night approached police claiming the envelope contained a "poisonous chemical" meant to harm her.

The letter was received last October but was opened only on Monday in her presence, the MP had told police. "The powder is being sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Sagar (MP). The two-page letter written in Urdu is being translated," TT Nagar City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Umesh Tiwari told PTI.

The envelope has three five-rupee stamps featuring former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the CSP added. Police sources said the inland post contained some documents which have a Karnataka connection.

MP Education Minister Jitu Patwari said police have been told to carry out a thorough probe into the matter, though he wondered why the Bhopal MP opened the envelope three months later. Taking a swipe at Thakur, the minister said, "This is lethargy on her part as a public representative. This is a matter of concern. She should be alert." Thakur could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Police have registered a case against an unidentified person for criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing grievous hurt, an official informed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

