Mukesh Singh files mercy plea before president
Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, filed a mercy plea before the President on Tuesday, Tihar Prison authorities said.
Singh filed the mercy plea with President Ram Nath Kovind on a day his curative petition was dismissed by the Supreme Court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Tihar Prison
- Supreme Court