Mukesh Singh files mercy plea before president

Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, filed a mercy plea before the President on Tuesday, Tihar Prison authorities said.

Singh filed the mercy plea with President Ram Nath Kovind on a day his curative petition was dismissed by the Supreme Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

