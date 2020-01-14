Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal: Tourism department sets Guinness Record by preparing largest quantity of Khichdi

The Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation on Tuesday entered in the Guinness Book of Record for preparing 1995 kg serving of beans and rice (Khichdi) at Tattapani Tourism Festival during Makar Sankranti in Tattapani, Mandi district.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Tattapani (Himachal Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 19:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 19:14 IST
Himachal: Tourism department sets Guinness Record by preparing largest quantity of Khichdi
Chief Minister Jairam Thakur with the Guinness World Records' certificate (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation on Tuesday entered in the Guinness Book of Record for preparing 1995 kg serving of beans and rice (Khichdi) at Tattapani Tourism Festival during Makar Sankranti in Tattapani, Mandi district. According to an official press release, the earlier record under this title was 918.8 kg. This was announced by the Chief Minister Jairam Thakur while addressing a largely attended gathering on the occasion of Tattapani Tourism Festival in Karsog area of Mandi district earlier today on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sakranti.

"It was an attempt to promote tourism destination as religious, cultural and water sports and this particular part of cooking rice as Adjudicator of Guinness World Record has recorded it. We have broken old record of cooking rice was of 918.8 kgs and we have cooked 1995 kgs rice as Khichdi. A team of 25 people was involved under the direction of chefs of HPTDC," said Yunus, Director Tourism and civil aviation department government of Himachal Pradesh. "The utensil used for cooking the Khichdi was 7x4 feet in radius and this attempt was aimed at bringing Tattapani on the world tourism map," he added.

Chief Minister appreciated the Department of Tourism for succeeding in their mission of cooking Khichdi of such volume. He said that the Department has broken a record set earlier with a huge margin of about 1000 kg. "This took around six to seven hours. We started cooking with 405kg rice, 190 kg daal (pulses), 90kg ghee (oil), 55kg spices...this was the attraction of makar Sakaranti" said Nandlal, Chief Chef and manager to prepare the Khichdi.

Jairam Thakur congratulated the people of the State on occasion of the Makar Sakranti and said that "It was the duty of all of us to preserve the rich cultural repository of the State. Due to the construction of Koldam, the area has emerged as a major water sports destination of the State." Chief Minister further added that Tattapani would be developed from the tourism point of view as the area has immense potential of water sports.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the famous Narsingh Temple and Shani Dev Temple and performed Puja there. Chief Minister was accorded a rousing welcome on his arrival at Tattapani where hundreds of people lined up on both sides of the road. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Creation of CDS post good for ex-servicemen's welfare: Rajnath

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said military veterans had inspired the government to create the post of Chief of Defence Staff, predicting that it will also help in the welfare of ex-servicemen. He said the veterans had asked for...

Yadav, Singhania secure huge win for Meghalaya

Sanjay Yadav shone with his all-round skills while Aditya Singhania returned a 10-wicket match haul as Meghalaya hammered Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs in their Ranji Trophy Plate group fixture here on Tuesday. The left-arm spin duo of...

VCs of West Bengal varsities form council to address issues of

Vice chancellors of 20 state universities have come together to form a council to coordinate the functioning of higher educational institutions and address issues of common concern. Twenty VCs have signed a letter to propose the formation ...

Bengal man, sole breadwinner of family, among 4 soldiers

One of the four soldiers killed in three avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir was from Alipurduar district of West Bengal and he was the sole breadwinner of the family that lives in a closed tea garden, an official of the Border Security Force s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020