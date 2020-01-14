Man killed as speeding truck hits bike in east Delhi

A 27-year-old man was killed when a speeding truck hit his motorcycle in east Delhi's Patparganj area, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place on Monday night and the victim has been identified as Manish, a resident of Old Anarkali area near Jagatpuri, they said.

Manish was riding his bike when he was hit by a truck being driven rashly and negligently, a senior police officer said. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the police said.

Based on the statement of a witness, Subhash Chandra, a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Patparganj Industrial Area police station and the accused driver, identified as Veer Pal (27), a resident of Etah district in UP, arrested, the officer added.

