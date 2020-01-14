Lakhs of pilgrims descend on Sagar Island for holy dip

Millions of devotees from across the world are counting hours to take the holy dip on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' in West Bengal's Sagar Island on Wednesday, as a posse of security personnel keep a vigilant eye on the sea of humanity. Visitors from France, Russia, Australia and other parts of the globe have joined lakhs of pilgrims from India at the island in South 24 Parganas for the annual ritual at the confluence of the Hooghly river and the Bay of Bengal.

Devotees also flocked to the Sagar Island -- about 130 km from Kolkata -- to offer prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram during the Gangasagar Mela, considered to be the second largest congregation after the Kumbh Mela. At least 31 lakh people assembled at the island till Tuesday evening since January 10, West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee told reporters here.

"We expect the number to touch 40 lakh. The devotees have come from across the world, including Nepal, Australia, France and Russia," District Magistrate P Ulaganathan told PTI. While some of the devotees have completed the rituals, others are looking forward to participate in the 'Shahi Snan', which commences from the early hours of Wednesday.

Considering the significance and magnitude of the occasion, security forces -- equipped with CCTVs, hovercraft and copters -- have upped their arrangements in the area to ensure all-round safety of the pilgrims. Ulaganathan said the administration is using QR code- assisted wrist bands to monitor the crowd this year.

A total of 20 drones have been deployed to keep a close watch on the pilgrims, he said. "With the completion of Muriganga river dredging project, ferry operations have become smoother, with the service made available to the visitors for 18-20 hours every day," Ulaganathan added.

A senior Coast Guard official said a team of five divers have been deployed in the area with inflatable boats for carrying out underwater operations, if required. "Apart from that, two hovercraft and six ships are patrolling the seafront. A three-layer security is in place, with air surveillance operations being monitored from Kolkata," Deputy Inspector General S R Dash, Commander of Coast Guard, West Bengal, said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said it has deployed a total of 120 personnel, divided into three teams, for the Gangasagar Mela. "The teams are stationed at Sagar Island, Kechuberia and Kakdwip. They also have at their disposal motor boats and deep diving sets," NDRF said in a statement.

Mukherjee said so far, 28,687 pilgrims from different parts of the country have been treated at temporary hospitals set up at the site of the religious event, while 62 had to be shifted to Kolkata and other places for medical attention. A critically-ill Shiu Pujan Sharma of Jehanabad in Bihar, had to be carried in an air ambulance to Kolkata, the minister said.

He added that 143 persons have been arrested on charges of pick-pocketing and other petty crimes at the mela. PTI BDC RMS RBT SNS CORR AMR RBT RBT.

