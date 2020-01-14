Left Menu
Bangladeshi national held in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham

  • Kawardha
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 21:38 IST
  • Created: 14-01-2020 21:38 IST
A 33-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested on Monday from Kabirdham district in Chhattisgarh, police said. Khurshid Sheikh was stopped near a State Bank of India branch in Pandariya town and was held after he failed to produce valid identity and travel documents, an official said.

"He confessed he belongs to Dinashpur in Bangladesh and entered West Bengal illegally in November last year. He was selling utensils door-to-door in Raipur," he said. Sheikh was remanded in judicial custody, he added..

