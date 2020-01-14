Bangladeshi national held in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham

A 33-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested on Monday from Kabirdham district in Chhattisgarh, police said. Khurshid Sheikh was stopped near a State Bank of India branch in Pandariya town and was held after he failed to produce valid identity and travel documents, an official said.

"He confessed he belongs to Dinashpur in Bangladesh and entered West Bengal illegally in November last year. He was selling utensils door-to-door in Raipur," he said. Sheikh was remanded in judicial custody, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.