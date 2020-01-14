Newborn twins found near Pashan Lake in Pune

Newborn twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, were found abandoned near Pashan Lake here on Tuesday morning, the police said. Some joggers noticed the infants, hardly a day-old and wrapped in cloth, in the bushes near the lake after hearing their cries, said an officer of the Chatushrungi police station.

A police team took them to the Sassoon general hospital where both were found to be in good health. "We have registered a case against unidentified people under section 317 (abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it) of the IPC and our investigation is on," the officer said..

