Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six soldiers among 12 killed in series of avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 22:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 22:23 IST
Six soldiers among 12 killed in series of avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir

Six soldiers and as many civilians were killed in four avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir since Monday night, police and defence sources said. An avalanche hit an Army post in Machil sector along the Line of Control on Tuesday, trapping five soldiers. A rescue operation was launched but none of the soldiers could be saved, they said.

Another avalanche struck a village in Gagangir area of Ganderbal district on Monday night in which five civilians were killed while four others were rescued, police said. Another civilian died in Gurez of Bandipora district.

In the fourth incident, a 29-year-old BSF jawan was killed and six others were rescued after an avalanche hit their post along the LoC in Kashmir's Naugam sector at 8:30 pm on Monday. Officials identified the deceased as constable Ganga Bara of the 77th battalion of the force.

"There were a total of seven troops deployed in the affected area. While six were safely rescued, constable Bara could not be revived even after much effort," a senior officer of the border guarding force said. The jawan hails from the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal and had joined the BSF in 2011.

The Border Security Force (BSF) is deployed along the LoC under the operational command of the Army as part of guarding the front against Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. 'very pleased' with UK PM Johnson's "Trump deal" assessment on Iran - U.S. envoy

The United States is very pleased that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees with the U.S. assessment on Iran with his comments expressing willingness to replace the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Brian Hook, the U.S. Special Representative for I...

Several prominent faces in AAP list for Delhi polls

The list of Aam Aadmi Party candidates declared on Tuesday includes several prominent names of the party including Raghav Chadha, Atishi and Dilip Pandey. The party has denied tickets to 15 MLAs and has fielded 24 new faces. The party has g...

China will emerge as America's strategic threat: Pentagon

In this era of great power competition, China will emerge as Americas strategic threat, a top Pentagon official has said, reiterating the need to ramping up US presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Having the US Army in the region strengthen...

PC shipments finally record growth after 7 consecutive years of decline: Gartner

The PC industry witnessed growth after seven consecutive years of decline, recording a 2.3 per cent increase in worldwide shipments in Q4, 2019, Gartner reported. Worldwide PC shipments were recorded at 70.6 million units in Q4, 2019, with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020