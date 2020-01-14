Two suspected terrorists from Kerala 'picked up' from railway station in Karnataka

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Tuesday informed that two suspected terrorists from Kerala have been "picked up" from the Udupi railway station.

"Two suspected terrorists from Kerala, have been picked up by us from the Udupi railway station," Bommai said.

Further details are currently awaited.

