Goods train derails near Kurla; Harbour Line services hit

A goods train derailed on Kurla- Trombay line here around Tuesday midnight, disrupting services on the Central Railway's Harbour Line and stranding scores of commuters in local trains and on stations, an official said. No casualty was reported in the incident, he said.

The mishap took place near Kurla station when the goods train was crossing the Harbour Line around 11.45 pm. "One trolley (set of wheels) of the goods train derailed on the Trombay goods line near Kurla station. No one was injured in the mishap," Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar said on Wednesday.

The mishap halted services on the Harbour Line, which connects Navi Mumbai township with Mumbai, as some portion of the derailed wagon got stuck at the crossover point of the Harbour and Kurla-Trombay goods line. Scores of commuters were stranded at Kurla and other stations, and in some local trains.

The operations on the Harbour Line resumed around 1.30 am after the derailed wagon was removed with the help of another locomotive from the rear end, the official said. "Work to bring the derailed wagon of the goods train back on tracks completed around 2.45 am," Sutar said.

The Central Railway said services on the Harbour Line were running normally since Wednesday morning. Nearly 14 lakh commuters travel daily on the Harbour Line, on which the Central Railway operates about 750 local train services everyday.

