Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPS officer Maheshwari takes over as new CRPF DG

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 11:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 11:33 IST
IPS officer Maheshwari takes over as new CRPF DG

IPS officer Anand Prakash Maheshwari on Wednesday took over as the new director general of the CRPF, the world's largest paramilitary force. The 1984-batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre was appointed the new CRPF chief on January 13 after its earlier DG R R Bhatnagar retired on December 31.

Maheshwari took over the charge from ITBP Director General S S Deswal who was given the additional charge to head the CRPF. Maheshwari was handed over the ceremonial DG baton at the CRPF headquarters at Central Government Offices (CGO) complex at Lodhi Road here, a senior officer said.

He will retire in February next year. The new chief was also accorded a guard of honour by force personnel, the officer said.

Maheshwari, serving as special secretary (internal security) in the Ministry of Home Affairs till now, has earlier worked in the CRPF as inspector general (IG) and deputy IG. He has also headed the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) and served as an additional DG in the Border Security Force.

With about 3.25 lakh personnel in its ranks, the Central Reserve Police Force is the world's largest paramilitary force and is the lead internal security force of the country. It is also the lead force to conduct anti-Naxal operations in the country and to undertake counter-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

CESU to start power disconnection drive in 9 Odisha districts

The Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha has said it will commence its power disconnection drive from Thursday in a phased manner as the company had a pending arrear of Rs 1,971 crore by end of November last year. The power distrib...

Wipro shares drop over 4 pc after disappointing Q3 earnings

Shares of IT services major Wipro on Wednesday fell by over 4 per cent after the company posted 2.17 per cent dip in consolidated net profit for December 2019 quarter. The scrip declined 4 per cent to Rs 246.65 on the BSE.On the NSE, it dro...

Gen Rawat takes salute as CDS during Army Day parade in Delhi

General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday took salute as the Chief of Defence Staff CDS during the Army Day celebrations here at Army Parade ground, Delhi Cantonment. During the ceremony, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane conferred medals upo...

Rohit wins ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award, Kohli get 'Spirit of Cricket' accolade

Indias swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICCs 2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year for his incredible run of form through the year. Indian captain Virat Kohli won the Spirit of Cricket award for stopping fans from booin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020