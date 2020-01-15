Left Menu
JNU violence suspect approaches NCW, says name maligned

Komal Sharma, student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who is one of the suspects in the JNU violence case, has approached the National Commission for Women (NCW) complaining that her name has been maligned.

JNU violence suspect approaches NCW, says name maligned
National Commission for Women (NCW) . Image Credit: ANI

Komal Sharma, student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who is one of the suspects in the JNU violence case, has approached the National Commission for Women (NCW) complaining that her name has been maligned. Pursuant to her complaint, NCW has written to media houses as well as the Delhi Police to look into the matter.

Yesterday, Delhi Police said that three suspects in the JNU violence case - Komal Sharma, Rohit Shah, and Akshat Awasthi - are absconding. On Tuesday, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team spent the entire day retrieving CCTV footage from the server. Delhi High Court had asked the police to seize mobile phones of the members of two WhatsApp groups allegedly used to coordinate the attack on JNU students and faculty earlier this month.

Justice Brijesh Sethi directed the university to provide CCTV footage, sought by police, as soon as possible. The court also directed WhatsApp and Google to preserve and provide the information sought by police in accordance with the law on a plea seeking to preserve and retrieve all relevant materials and evidence available related to the violence in the campus on January 5.

Delhi Police on Monday questioned JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, Pankaj Mishra and Waskar Vijay in connection with the violence on the varsity campus, and recorded their statements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

