Man found dead in car parked on road in Jammu

A man was found dead on Wednesday in a car that was parked in the middle of the road in Diginia belt of Jammu city. Police said they rushed to the spot upon receiving information from some passersby that a body could be seen on the seat of a parked car.

Police has seized the car and recovered the body and started investigation into the matter, they said. PTI AB RDM RDM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

