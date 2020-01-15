IPS officer A P Maheshwari takes over as CRPF DG

IPS officer Anand Prakash Maheshwari on Wednesday took over as the new director general of the CRPF, the world's largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel. The 1984-batch officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre took charge from ITBP Director General S S Deswal, who was holding the charge in an additional capacity.

Deswal handed over the ceremonial DG baton to Maheshwari at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters at the Central Government Offices (CGO) complex at Lodhi Road here, a spokesperson of the force said. The new chief was also accorded a guard of honour by the force personnel, he added.

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Maheshwari was appointed the new CRPF chief on January 13 after its earlier DG R R Bhatnagar retired on December 31. He will head the force for about a year as his retirement is scheduled in February next year.

In his first comments, the spokesperson said the new DG stated it was "homecoming" for him as he has served in the force for nine years, including as the Inspector General (operations), and also as its IG in Kashmir. "Helming such a gallant force as CRPF is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for me. It is quite an opportunity to serve the country, its people and of course the members of the force itself," the spokesperson said quoting the DG.

Maheshwari, who was serving as special secretary (internal security) in the Ministry of Home Affairs till now, has also headed the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) and had a stint as special DG in the Border Security Force (BSF). The officer holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Sociology and has done an MBA apart from being a gallantry medal recipient.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is categorised as the lead internal security force of the country along with the primary task to conduct anti-Naxal operations and to undertake counter-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

