Kerala State Cabinet decides to acquire 1351 acres land for integrated manufacturing cluster

State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to acquire 1351 acres land for setting up of an integrated manufacturing cluster in Palakkad as part of extending the Chennai-Bengaluru industrial corridor to Kochi via Coimbatore. The fund of Rs 1038 crore will be raised for the purpose with the support of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Earlier, the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) had approved the Kerala government's request to extend the corridor to Kochi. The corridor is 160 km long. The project aims to create more jobs by establishing environment-friendly industries. (ANI)

