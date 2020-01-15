Left Menu
Raj: 3 minors riding bike killed after being hit by truck

  Jaipur
  Updated: 15-01-2020 16:20 IST
Three minors were killed when a truck hit their motorcycle in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, police said on Wednesday. The accident occurred near Avleshwar toll plaza on Tuesday night while the trio were returning home from a hotel.

Two of them died on the spot whereas the third succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital, Madan Lal, SHO, Kotwali Police Station said. The deceased were identified as Sameer (16), Tauqeer (15) and Sohail (16).

The bodies were handed over to their family members after post mortem and a case has been registered against the truck driver who fled the scene, he added. PTI AG RHL

