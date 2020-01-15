Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six posing as Crime Branch officials rob SHO's house in UP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bareilly
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 17:05 IST
Six posing as Crime Branch officials rob SHO's house in UP

Six robbers posing as Crime Branch officials went to the house of a police officer in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district and allegedly decamped with jewellery and cash after holding his daughter and wife hostage at gunpoint, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday evening at the Shastri Nagar residence of Pushkar Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) Amaria police station, they said.

Six robbers gained entry into the SHO's house by posing as Crime Branch officials. They held his daughter, wife and tenant hostage at gunpoint and made away with jewellery and cash worth lakhs of rupees, the police said. The neighbours alerted Singh, they said.

"We spoke to members of the (SHO's) family. Searches are being carried out. Our effort is to catch the culprits at the earliest," Deputy Inspector General Rajesh Pandey said. Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Shailendra Pandey said police teams have been formed to crack the case and footage of nearby CCTV cameras is being examined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-England still unsure over Archer, Wood availability for third test

England captain Joe Root says fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood must still prove their fitness to be included in the side to play South Africa in the third test at St Georges Park that starts on Thursday. England are seeking a replace...

UPDATE 1-OPEC expects lower demand for its oil as U.S. hits new milestone

OPEC expects lower demand for its crude oil in 2020 even as global demand rises, it said on Wednesday, as rival producers grab market share and the United States looks set for another output record.The United States, which has seen its outp...

Iran warns Europe as diplomat says officials 'lied' on crash

Irans president warned Wednesday that European soldiers in the Mideast could be in danger after three nations challenged Tehran over breaking the limits of its nuclear deal. Tehrans top diplomat meanwhile acknowledged that Iranians were lie...

Marijuana use may impair driving even when the high wears off

Recreational marijuana use can impair the driving ability of people even when they are sober, according to a study. The study, published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence, also linked the earlier onset of marijuana use -- under age...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020