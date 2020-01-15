Left Menu
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS-WESTERN REGION AT 1700 HRS

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 17:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 17:06 IST
Following are the top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs. LGB7 MH-COURT-2ND LD ACTOR Man gets 3-yr RI for molesting former actor on flight Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) A special court here on Wednesday awarded three years' rigorous imprisonment to a 41-year-old man for molesting a former Bollywood actor on board a domestic flight in December 2017.

LGB5 MH-HC-PMC-HDIL PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) The Bombay High Court set up a three-member committee on Wednesday for valuation and sale of encumbered assets of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) to expeditiously recover dues payable by the firm to crisis-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank. BOM3 MH-RAUT-UDAYANRAJE Raut asks Udayanraje to prove he is descendant of Shivaji Pune, Jan 15 (PTI)Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said BJP leader Udayanraje Bhosale should give proof he is the descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, and asserted that no one has ownership rights over the Maratha warrior king.

BOM 4 MH-BJP-SENA Why selective freedom of expression on JNU, Shivaji book? Sena Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) The Shiv Sena on Wednesday questioned its former ally BJP's "separate yardsticks" of "freedom of expression" on the JNU violence and the controversial book comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. BOM7 MH-MTHL-LD THACKERAY Flamingos, humans can co-exist: Maha CM on Trans Harbour Link Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday sought to assuage green activists' concerns over the environmental impact of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on migratory flamingos, saying humans and the birds have found a way to co-exist.

BOM8 MH-RAUT-INDIRA Indira Gandhi used to meet gangster Karim Lala: Raut Pune, Jan 15 (PTI) Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed that former prime minister Indira Gandhi used to come to meet yesteryear don Karim Lala in Mumbai..

