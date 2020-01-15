Nation's progress depends on development of villages: Mandviya

Union minister Mansukh Mandviya on Wednesday said that progress of a nation depends on the development of villages. He also said that today's youth should try to imbibe the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Union Minister of State for Shipping, Chemicals and Fertilizers was speaking at Mozari, around 25 kms from here, after flagging off the 'Rashtrasant se Rashtrapita- Mozari to Sevagram Gandhi Sankalp Padayatra'. "If a village progresses, the nation progresses...The teachings of Mahatma Gandhi serve as the guiding light in the fields of cleanliness, education and self-reliance," he said.

"Today's youth should imbibe Mahatma Gandhi's teachings and this 'padayatra' (foot march) is aimed at promoting and propagating his thoughts," Mandviya added. The minister said that the padayatra was kicked off from the land of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj, who gave the message of 'gram swaraj'.

The foot march has been organised by Gurudev Sewa Ashram. BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Dr Vikas Mahatme, Gurudev Sewa Ashram's Prakash Wagh and others were present on the occasion.

