Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top Hizbul terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 17:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 17:47 IST
Top Hizbul terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K

A top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed by security forces while one of his accomplices escaped during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday, officials said. The encounter between the ultras and a joint team of Army and police personnel took place in the district's Gondana belt, Public Relations Officer, Defence, Jammu, Lt Col Devender Anand, said.

Security forces had received information about the presence of terrorists in the area, the officials said. In the gun battle, Hizbul Mujahideen's Haroon Wani, an A++ category terrorist, was killed. He belonged to the Gattah belt of the district, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, Sujit Kumar, said.

He said another terrorist fled towards higher snowbound areas and operations are on to track him. Kumar said an AK-47 rifle, three magazines, 73 rounds, a Chinese grenade and a radio set have been recovered from Haroon.

Doda Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mumtaz Ahmed said after launching a search operation last night, joint teams of security forces succeeded in killing the wanted terrorist at 8 am on Wednesday. Haroon was the active district commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, he said.

Son of Ghulam Abbas Wani, an engineer and a resident of Furqaan Abad Ghat area of Doda, Haroon first came into the limelight after a photo of him holding an AK-47 rifle went viral on social media in September 2018 when he joined the banned terror outfit, the officials said. Haroon was one of the eight children of Ghulam Abbas Wani -- five sons and three daughters -- all of whom are highly qualified, they said.

Before joining Hizbul Mujahideen, he completed his MBA from the Katra University and was working in a private company, they added. According to his relatives, he was a brilliant student.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals financial hardships in American cancer survivors face post-treatment

A recent study has discovered that many American cancer survivors, particularly those sixty-four or younger in age, who faced financial difficulties after the medical treatment, had to make economical sacrifices. The study has been publishe...

Four convicts in Nirbhaya case won't be hanged on Jan 22, as one mercy plea moved: Delhi govt to HC

The four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case will not be hanged on January 22 as scheduled because one of them has moved a mercy plea and according to the prison rules, they cannot be executed till they exhaust all of their r...

Indira Gandhi met gangster Karim Lala in Mumbai: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed that former prime minister Indira Gandhi met former underworld don Karim Lala in Mumbai. Raut made the claim while speaking on the Mumbai underworld of yore, during an interview to the Lokmat m...

Vishwas mocks reports of him joining BJP

Poet politician Kumar Vishwas on Wednesday mocked reports that he may join the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Delhi assembly polls, saying those running such news should put it out every week on repeat alarm instead of bothering their ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020