Assam CM shown black flags by anti-CAA protesters

  • Dibrugarh
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 17:53 IST
Assam CM shown black flags by anti-CAA protesters

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was shown black flags by All Assam Students' Union (AASU) activists protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Dibrugarh district on Wednesday. The chief minister had landed at Dibrugarh airport and was on the way to his hometown Chabua in the district to celebrate 'Bhogali Bihu' harvest festival with his family when a group of AASU activists rushed towards his convoy in Mohanbari Tiniali area, waving black flags and raising slogans against him and the Act.

The protestors were heard shouting 'Sarbananda, Go Back', 'Sonowal Murdabad', 'CAA aami na maanu' (We do not accept CAA) and 'Jai Aai Asom' (Glory to Mother Assam). Police overpowered the protestors and prevented them from reaching the convoy.

This is the second incident in a fortnight of anti-CAA agitators showing black flags to the chief minister..

