Maha: One killed, three injured in road accident near Sinnar

A 52-year-man was killed and three persons including his wife and daughter injured when their car overturned in Maharashtra's Nashik district, the police said on Wednesday. Two of the car's passengers are related to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray but they escaped unhurt, said a senior police officer.

The accident took place near Sinnar, about 190 km from Mumbai, on Tuesday night when Supriya Shrungarpure (65), Amruta Shrungarpure (34), Ajay Vishwanath Karande (52), his wife Veena (48), daughter Kareena (18) and Manish Mishra (33) were returning from Shirdi to Mumbai, the official said. Supriya and Amruta are relatives of Rashmi Thackeray, the chief minister's wife, he said.

Mishra, who was driving the car, apparently dozed off following which the car overturned while passing over a narrow bridge. Ajay Karande, his wife, daughter and the driver sustained serious injuries whereas the Shrugarpures escaped unhurt, the officer said.

Earlier, another police official had said that Ajay Karande was Thackeray's relative. All the injured were rushed to a hospital in Nashik where Ajay died during treatment, the official said. The others were said to be out of danger.

A case of accident has been registered at Wavi Police Station and probe is underway, the official added..

