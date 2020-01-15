Man held with cartridges at Jodhpur airport sent to judicial custody

A court here has sent a man to judicial custody after he was arrested with cartridges at Jodhpur airport, police said on Wednesday. Durg Singh, a resident of Panchodi in Nagaur district, was scheduled to fly to Pune on a Spice Jet flight but was nabbed by security officials at the airport.

He along was working at a gas agency in Pune for the last few years, police said. "We arrested him since he had no arms license and produced him in the court which sent him to judicial custody," SHO, Ratanada Police Station Zulfikar Khan said.

"He was caught with two live cartridges during the scanning of his luggage... The cartridges were kept inside a file," the police officer said. Singh, however, told the security officials that the cartridges were purchased about 8 years ago and were meant to be used for making a key chain and a talisman.

"Singh claimed that the cartridges inadvertently got stuck somewhere in the file and he forgot about them," said Khan. A case under arms act was registered against Singh, Khan said.

