Avalanche warning issued in five Himachal Pradesh districts

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) on Wednesday issued an avalanche warning for five districts in the state, following recent snowfall. Avalanches may occur in Kullu, Shimla, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Chamba districts between 5 pm on January 15 and 5 pm on January 16, an official of the HPSDMA said.

On Tuesday, an elderly person was buried alive in an avalanche in Lahaul-Spiti, whereas three people -- Tilak Raj of Panela Bhariya, Radha of Tanuai and Rakesh Kumar -- of Mandi were killed in two landslides at different places in Chamba district. People have been advised to stay away from avalanche prone areas in these districts, the official added.

There is a possibility of avalanches taking place in Manali-Beas Kund axis of Kullu district, Manali-Leh axis of Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts, Spiti-Kinnaur-Shimla areas of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Shimla district, Udaipur-Killar-Chamba areas of Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba districts, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.